Migrants' Voices Amid Germany's Political Shift
Syrian barber Mohammad Azmouz in Berlin cast his first vote, reflecting mixed emotions over Germany's rising anti-immigration sentiment. Economic concerns and asylum policies dominated the elections, influencing the political landscape. Many migrants share anxiety over economic downturns and feel disconnected from current political parties.
In Berlin, Syrian barber Mohammad Azmouz experienced the thrill of voting for the first time at 57, amidst a turbulent political climate in Germany. The rise of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has sparked anxiety among the migrant community about their future prospects.
This year, asylum policies shaped Germany's election results, with conservatives and the AfD winning significant support. Azmouz, concerned about the hostility and economic challenges, sided with the left-leaning Die Linke party, which promises social justice and aid for low-income families.
The economic downturn has hit migrant communities harder, heightening concerns among the nation's immigrant population. While some see the AfD's rise as an opportunity, others, like Azmouz, hope the new leadership under Friedrich Merz will usher in prosperity for all citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- election
- migrants
- immigration
- AfD
- Die Linke
- Angela Merkel
- economy
- refugees
- Friedrich Merz
ALSO READ
AfDB Approves Over $31M to Boost Climate Resilience in Four African Nations
Viktor Orban Meets AfD Leader, Discussing EU Policy and Ukraine
Germany and AfDB Announce Major Energy and Private Sector Initiatives to Boost Africa's Development
Zimbabwe Embarks on Historic Debt Resolution Journey with AfDB Group Support
Controversy Sparks as U.S. VP Vance Meets Germany's Far-Right AfD