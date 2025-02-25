Migrants' Voices Amid Germany's Political Shift

In Berlin, Syrian barber Mohammad Azmouz experienced the thrill of voting for the first time at 57, amidst a turbulent political climate in Germany. The rise of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has sparked anxiety among the migrant community about their future prospects.

This year, asylum policies shaped Germany's election results, with conservatives and the AfD winning significant support. Azmouz, concerned about the hostility and economic challenges, sided with the left-leaning Die Linke party, which promises social justice and aid for low-income families.

The economic downturn has hit migrant communities harder, heightening concerns among the nation's immigrant population. While some see the AfD's rise as an opportunity, others, like Azmouz, hope the new leadership under Friedrich Merz will usher in prosperity for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)