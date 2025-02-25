Left Menu

Putin Open to Europe's Role in Peace Talks Amid Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to European involvement in Russia-U.S. peace discussions over the Ukraine crisis. He highlighted that Brussels had previously avoided engaging in dialogue with Moscow. Additionally, Putin commended U.S. President Donald Trump for addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict with a rational approach rather than an emotional one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 02:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday a willingness to accept Europe's participation in peace talks with the U.S. concerning the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Despite opening the door for engagement, he pointed out Europe's prior reluctance to discuss with Moscow.

In his remarks, Putin acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's rational approach to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the importance of pragmatism over emotional responses.

The overture to Europe and acknowledgment of President Trump's methodology indicate a possible shift in diplomatic strategies amid the enduring tensions in the region.

