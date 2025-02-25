Ukraine's Strategic Mineral Deal Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Ukraine hosted European leaders to mark three years since Russia's invasion, revealing a potential mineral agreement with the U.S. amidst diplomatic tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump's tilt towards Moscow and his false accusations against Ukraine's President Zelenskiy raise concerns over U.S. concessions to Russia, potentially impacting European security.
Ukraine gathered European leaders on Monday to commemorate three years of conflict following Russia's invasion, amid diplomatic tensions surrounding a potential U.S. mineral agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump's absence was noted, reflecting his tilt towards Moscow since re-entering power and raising concerns over U.S. concessions to Russia that could undermine European security.
During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump hinted at a minerals agreement with Ukraine, though details remain unspecified. While Trump presses for a fast resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Macron called for a more considered approach, underscoring Europe's role in reaching a sustained peace.
European leaders expressed apprehension at Trump's recent foreign policy shifts, emphasizing the need for increased defense spending and American support for Ukraine's sovereignty. Tensions were further exacerbated by a U.N. General Assembly vote reflecting a divide between the U.S. and its European allies regarding a resolution marking the war's anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
