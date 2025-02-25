Ukraine's Strategic Mineral Deal Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Ukraine gathered European leaders on Monday to commemorate three years of conflict following Russia's invasion, amid diplomatic tensions surrounding a potential U.S. mineral agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump's absence was noted, reflecting his tilt towards Moscow since re-entering power and raising concerns over U.S. concessions to Russia that could undermine European security.

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump hinted at a minerals agreement with Ukraine, though details remain unspecified. While Trump presses for a fast resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Macron called for a more considered approach, underscoring Europe's role in reaching a sustained peace.

European leaders expressed apprehension at Trump's recent foreign policy shifts, emphasizing the need for increased defense spending and American support for Ukraine's sovereignty. Tensions were further exacerbated by a U.N. General Assembly vote reflecting a divide between the U.S. and its European allies regarding a resolution marking the war's anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)