Macron Foresees Truce Between Ukraine and Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism about a potential truce between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting it could come to fruition within a matter of weeks.

Macron's remarks followed a meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he engaged in discussions about international security matters.

In a Fox News interview, Macron stated that he conversed with several European leaders who are ready to extend security guarantees, highlighting a collective readiness to support peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)