Macron Foresees Truce Between Ukraine and Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron indicated a potential truce between Ukraine and Russia might be reached soon. In a Fox News interview after talking with U.S. President Donald Trump, Macron stated that European leaders are prepared to offer security guarantees to facilitate the truce.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism about a potential truce between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting it could come to fruition within a matter of weeks.
Macron's remarks followed a meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he engaged in discussions about international security matters.
In a Fox News interview, Macron stated that he conversed with several European leaders who are ready to extend security guarantees, highlighting a collective readiness to support peace efforts in the region.
