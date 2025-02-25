Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Syria Demands Israeli Withdrawal

Syria condemned Israel's military incursion into its territories and insisted on withdrawal. Israel's move follows the toppling of former President Assad by HTS rebels. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared zero tolerance for HTS and other affiliated forces in southern Syria, demanding demilitarization of the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:39 IST
Tensions Escalate: Syria Demands Israeli Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria has strongly condemned Israel's military actions within its borders, calling for immediate withdrawal. This statement emerged from a national dialogue summit spearheaded by Syria's new Islamist regime to discuss the country's political future.

The situation escalated when Israel moved its forces into a U.N.-monitored demilitarized zone in Syria. This followed the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December by rebels associated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), previously linked to Al Qaeda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday Israel's firm stance against the presence of HTS or any groups affiliated with Syria's new rulers in the southern region. He demanded the area be demilitarized to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025