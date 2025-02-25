Tensions Escalate: Syria Demands Israeli Withdrawal
Syria condemned Israel's military incursion into its territories and insisted on withdrawal. Israel's move follows the toppling of former President Assad by HTS rebels. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared zero tolerance for HTS and other affiliated forces in southern Syria, demanding demilitarization of the territory.
Syria has strongly condemned Israel's military actions within its borders, calling for immediate withdrawal. This statement emerged from a national dialogue summit spearheaded by Syria's new Islamist regime to discuss the country's political future.
The situation escalated when Israel moved its forces into a U.N.-monitored demilitarized zone in Syria. This followed the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December by rebels associated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), previously linked to Al Qaeda.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday Israel's firm stance against the presence of HTS or any groups affiliated with Syria's new rulers in the southern region. He demanded the area be demilitarized to prevent escalation.
