Left Menu

Britain's Aid Cut Sparks Humanitarian Outcry Amid Defense Boost

Humanitarian charities are outraged by Britain's decision to reduce its international aid budget in an effort to increase defense spending, fearing it will undermine the country's global influence. Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to divert funds from aid to defense, drawing criticism from various organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:11 IST
Britain's Aid Cut Sparks Humanitarian Outcry Amid Defense Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Humanitarian charities have expressed outrage over Britain's decision to reduce its international aid budget, a move intended to bolster defense spending. The controversial decision, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has drawn significant criticism from aid organizations who fear the impact on the country's global influence and the lives that the aid supports.

Starmer, in a statement on Tuesday, articulated his intention to boost Britain's annual defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with the aim of reaching 3% in the future. The funding strategy includes cutting the aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of gross national income, a move justified by the need to support Ukraine and Europe in a 'new era.'

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, condemned the budget cut as detrimental to Britain's standing as a leader in humanitarian aid. Other major aid organizations, including Oxfam and UNICEF, have also criticized the decision, warning of its potentially devastating consequences. In response, some political voices, such as Sarah Champion, have cautioned against making aid a scapegoat for military spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025