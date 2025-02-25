Britain's Aid Cut Sparks Humanitarian Outcry Amid Defense Boost
Humanitarian charities have expressed outrage over Britain's decision to reduce its international aid budget, a move intended to bolster defense spending. The controversial decision, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has drawn significant criticism from aid organizations who fear the impact on the country's global influence and the lives that the aid supports.
Starmer, in a statement on Tuesday, articulated his intention to boost Britain's annual defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with the aim of reaching 3% in the future. The funding strategy includes cutting the aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of gross national income, a move justified by the need to support Ukraine and Europe in a 'new era.'
David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, condemned the budget cut as detrimental to Britain's standing as a leader in humanitarian aid. Other major aid organizations, including Oxfam and UNICEF, have also criticized the decision, warning of its potentially devastating consequences. In response, some political voices, such as Sarah Champion, have cautioned against making aid a scapegoat for military spending.
