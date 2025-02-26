European Leaders Back U.S. Leadership in Ukraine Peace Efforts

In a display of international solidarity, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have voiced their approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership in the ongoing quest for a stable peace in Ukraine.

The spokesperson from Starmer's office confirmed that the two leaders, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, stressed the importance of placing Ukraine at the forefront of peace talks, while also highlighting Europe's preparedness to support these efforts.

Following a meeting with Trump on Monday, Macron set the stage for Starmer's upcoming trip to Washington, signaling a continued effort to strengthen diplomatic collaboration.

