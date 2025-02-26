European Leaders Back U.S. Leadership in Ukraine Peace Efforts
British PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron praised U.S. President Donald Trump's role in seeking lasting peace in Ukraine. They emphasized Ukraine's centrality in negotiations and Europe's readiness to contribute. While Macron recently met Trump, Starmer plans a visit to Washington.
In a display of international solidarity, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have voiced their approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership in the ongoing quest for a stable peace in Ukraine.
The spokesperson from Starmer's office confirmed that the two leaders, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, stressed the importance of placing Ukraine at the forefront of peace talks, while also highlighting Europe's preparedness to support these efforts.
Following a meeting with Trump on Monday, Macron set the stage for Starmer's upcoming trip to Washington, signaling a continued effort to strengthen diplomatic collaboration.
