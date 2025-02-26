Stability in Approval: Trump's Consistent Public Rating

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating has remained consistent at 44% over the past week. Conducted online, the survey highlights Americans' stable attitudes towards the president's handling of key issues, including international policies and domestic matters.

Despite controversies, Trump's approval rating is notably higher than during his previous tenure and also beats that of his predecessor, Joe Biden. The poll, involving 1,029 U.S. adults, showed a climb in support for Trump's immigration strategies, with approval rising to 50%.

Public opinion on Trump's economic management and handling of living costs remains largely unchanged. Additionally, tech billionaire Elon Musk, involved in Trump's governmental overhaul initiatives, received a mixed perception, with 38% viewing him favorably and 57% unfavorably.

(With inputs from agencies.)