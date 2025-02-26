Left Menu

FTC's Independence at Stake: Trump's Influence on Federal Agencies

President Donald Trump's nominee to the FTC, Mark Meador, supports the idea that the White House should have control over government agencies, aligning with other Republican commissioners. This move aims to challenge a long-standing Supreme Court precedent ensuring FTC's independence, sparking discussions on political influence in federal bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:51 IST
FTC's Independence at Stake: Trump's Influence on Federal Agencies

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Mark Meador, expressed on Tuesday his belief that the White House should exert control over government agencies. This stance resonates with calls from other Republican FTC commissioners to end the agency's independent status.

Efforts from the Trump administration aim to overturn a 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent that protects leadership at the FTC and other bipartisan agencies from political dismissal. Meador stated, during his confirmation hearing, that he supports the notion of enhanced presidential control to boost voter accountability, in agreement with Justice Elena Kagan's 2001 view.

Despite declining to overtly support overturning the ruling amid ongoing litigation, Meador's position aligns with other FTC Republicans, including Commissioner Melissa Holyoak and Chairman Andrew Ferguson. Both have voiced that increased presidential control might not significantly alter the FTC's bipartisan efforts, though they acknowledge potential shifts in the agency's operational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025