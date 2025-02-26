FTC's Independence at Stake: Trump's Influence on Federal Agencies

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Mark Meador, expressed on Tuesday his belief that the White House should exert control over government agencies. This stance resonates with calls from other Republican FTC commissioners to end the agency's independent status.

Efforts from the Trump administration aim to overturn a 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent that protects leadership at the FTC and other bipartisan agencies from political dismissal. Meador stated, during his confirmation hearing, that he supports the notion of enhanced presidential control to boost voter accountability, in agreement with Justice Elena Kagan's 2001 view.

Despite declining to overtly support overturning the ruling amid ongoing litigation, Meador's position aligns with other FTC Republicans, including Commissioner Melissa Holyoak and Chairman Andrew Ferguson. Both have voiced that increased presidential control might not significantly alter the FTC's bipartisan efforts, though they acknowledge potential shifts in the agency's operational landscape.

