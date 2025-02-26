Trump's Executive Order Halts Security Clearances for Covington & Burling Lawyers

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken decisive action by signing an executive order on Tuesday to suspend security clearances for lawyers affiliated with the Covington & Burling law firm.

This firm has been in collaboration with special counsel Jack Smith, who spearheaded federal cases against Trump.

The cases involve allegations of Trump's attempts to overturn the results of his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and the mishandling of classified documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)