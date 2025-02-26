Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Halts Security Clearances for Covington & Burling Lawyers

President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending security clearances for lawyers at Covington & Burling. The firm collaborated with special counsel Jack Smith, who handled federal cases against Trump regarding his 2020 election defeat attempts and mishandling of classified documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:25 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken decisive action by signing an executive order on Tuesday to suspend security clearances for lawyers affiliated with the Covington & Burling law firm.

This firm has been in collaboration with special counsel Jack Smith, who spearheaded federal cases against Trump.

The cases involve allegations of Trump's attempts to overturn the results of his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and the mishandling of classified documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

