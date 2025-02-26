Trump's Executive Order Halts Security Clearances for Covington & Burling Lawyers
President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending security clearances for lawyers at Covington & Burling. The firm collaborated with special counsel Jack Smith, who handled federal cases against Trump regarding his 2020 election defeat attempts and mishandling of classified documents.
