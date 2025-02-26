Left Menu

Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' For U.S. Citizenship

President Donald Trump announced the replacement of the EB-5 visa program with a 'gold card,' offering a route to U.S. citizenship for $5 million. This initiative aims to attract wealthy foreign investors, creating or preserving jobs in the U.S. through substantial financial commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:10 IST
Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' For U.S. Citizenship

President Donald Trump has announced a major overhaul of the U.S. immigrant investment program, proposing a new pathway to citizenship with the introduction of a 'gold card.'

The existing EB-5 visa program, which granted green cards to foreign nationals investing significant amounts in U.S. enterprises, will be replaced.

The 'gold card' will reportedly be available for purchase at a price of $5 million, intended to draw affluent investors seeking permanent residency and citizenship in exchange for job creation and preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025