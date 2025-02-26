Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' For U.S. Citizenship

President Donald Trump has announced a major overhaul of the U.S. immigrant investment program, proposing a new pathway to citizenship with the introduction of a 'gold card.'

The existing EB-5 visa program, which granted green cards to foreign nationals investing significant amounts in U.S. enterprises, will be replaced.

The 'gold card' will reportedly be available for purchase at a price of $5 million, intended to draw affluent investors seeking permanent residency and citizenship in exchange for job creation and preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)