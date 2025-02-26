Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' For U.S. Citizenship
President Donald Trump announced the replacement of the EB-5 visa program with a 'gold card,' offering a route to U.S. citizenship for $5 million. This initiative aims to attract wealthy foreign investors, creating or preserving jobs in the U.S. through substantial financial commitments.
President Donald Trump has announced a major overhaul of the U.S. immigrant investment program, proposing a new pathway to citizenship with the introduction of a 'gold card.'
The existing EB-5 visa program, which granted green cards to foreign nationals investing significant amounts in U.S. enterprises, will be replaced.
The 'gold card' will reportedly be available for purchase at a price of $5 million, intended to draw affluent investors seeking permanent residency and citizenship in exchange for job creation and preservation.
