U.S. Congressional Leaders Warn China May Leverage Elon Musk for Policy Influence

Republican and Democratic leaders of a U.S. committee on China have expressed concerns that Beijing may try to use Elon Musk's business interests in China to influence U.S. policies. They discussed Musk's connections in China, his interests like Tesla, and potential roles in U.S.-China negotiations.

Updated: 26-02-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:20 IST
In a recent warning from the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee on China, bipartisan leaders expressed fears that Beijing might try to leverage business tycoon Elon Musk to sway U.S. policies. These concerns stem from Musk's significant commercial interests in China.

John Moolenaar, the committee's Republican chair, highlighted the potential for China's Communist Party to use Musk's influence as a conduit for advancing its goals in discussions with Washington. This alarm resonates as Musk's enterprises, including Tesla, engage deeply in the Chinese market, marking China as Tesla's second-largest market.

Despite the concerns, official responses from Musk, the White House, and China's embassy remain pending. The situation underscores the delicate balance in U.S.-China relations, especially amidst recent geopolitical tensions and Trump's foreign policy dynamics.

