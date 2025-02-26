Trump Suspends Security Clearances, Targets Covington Law Firm
U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an order suspending security clearances for lawyers at Covington & Burling, which represented former Special Counsel Jack Smith. Trump accuses the firm of plotting against him. Covington defends Smith personally, emphasizing their role in government investigations.
In a significant move, President Donald Trump signed an order on Tuesday that suspends security clearances for attorneys at the Covington & Burling law firm. The action specifically targets lawyers who represented former Special Counsel Jack Smith, aligning with Trump's allegations of a biased criminal justice system.
The order directs U.S. agencies to limit their business dealings with Covington, a prominent law firm in Washington, D.C., with deep governmental ties. This memorandum likely impacts the firm's work with government contracts, following Smith's federal cases against Trump.
Trump has faced federal criminal charges including efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Despite the dismissal of these cases, he continues to challenge the legitimacy of the investigations led by Smith. Covington, in defense of Smith, states the firm is providing legal services on a personal basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
