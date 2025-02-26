Vijay Criticizes BJP and DMK's Hashtag War

Actor-turn-politician Vijay, who founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, took a dig at both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for engaging in a hashtag battle on the social media platform 'X'. He claimed the two parties were trivializing significant issues like the language row, likening their actions to a dispute between kindergarten children. Speaking at the TVK's first anniversary celebrations in Mamallapuram, Vijay highlighted the BJP's response '#Get out Stalin' to DMK's '#Get out Modi' comments concerning the trilingual policy, drawing a parallel to children's squabbles from an early education setting.

Vijay argued that it is the central government's responsibility to allocate funds while states have the right to receive them. Criticizing both 'fascism' and what TVK dubs as 'payasam' due to DMK's anti-fascism rhetoric, he accused both parties of using social media hashtags for a facade of fighting to mislead the public.

He further emphasized that TVK respects all languages, but would never compromise on self-respect by favoring one language over another. He highlighted the significance of cooperative federalism and state autonomy, firmly standing against the political imposition of languages, which he believes threatens the state's linguistic identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)