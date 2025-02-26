Congress Revamp Looms: KPCC President's Resilience Amid Party Shake-Up
KPCC President K Sudhakaran expressed his willingness to comply with decisions by the All India Congress Committee regarding potential party reorganization in Kerala. Reports indicate a strategic overhaul as local and assembly elections approach. Discussions involve state leaders, with Sudhakaran maintaining a content and cooperative stance.
The Congress high command is considering significant changes to the party's structure in Kerala, as KPCC President K Sudhakaran declared his commitment to accepting any directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
Sudhakaran emphasized his readiness to step down if instructed by the AICC, affirming his loyalty as a party worker. Despite this, he confirmed no official request for his resignation had been made.
With local and assembly elections on the horizon, discussions with key state leaders are underway. Sudhakaran remains confident and unperturbed, expressing satisfaction with his tenure as KPCC President.
