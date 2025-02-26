Political Turmoil: Allegations & Clarifications Over Pro-China Comments

In a scathing attack, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda of engaging in 'anti-India activities' by making pro-China statements, allegedly under Rahul Gandhi's influence. Furthermore, Joshi claimed Pitroda has illegally held land in the Yelahanka forest area of Bengaluru, despite the lease expiring years ago, urging state intervention and legal action.

The allegations come amidst a backdrop of Congress distancing itself from Pitroda's remarks. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh issued a clarification, stating that the senior leader's views on China do not represent the official stance of the Indian National Congress. Ramesh's statement aimed to mitigate backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ramesh also highlighted Congress's ongoing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to China, citing a lack of parliamentary discussion on the issue despite its critical importance to India's foreign policy and security. He referenced the Congress's latest public statement on the matter, made in January 2025, urging for a collective resolve to address the challenges posed by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)