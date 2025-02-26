Haryana Leads Development: CM Saini Champions Modi's Vision
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserts the state's leading development under BJP governance. Highlighting fulfilled promises and empowering farmers with MSP, Saini criticizes Congress for inaction. In Bhiwani, he praises merit-based job allocations, while announcing the Haryana Assembly's budget session starting March 7.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that the state is at the forefront of development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.
During a program in Julana, Jind district, Saini emphasized that the BJP government in Haryana has started fulfilling its poll promises within the first 100 days, underlining their commitment to empowering farmers through minimum support price guarantees.
In Bawani Khera, Bhiwani district, he lauded the BJP for providing merit-based government jobs and criticized Congress leaders for their inaction, while announcing the commencement of the Haryana Assembly's budget session on March 7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
