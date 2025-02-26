Left Menu

Trump Administration Plans Federal Workforce Overhaul

The Trump administration, with influential advisor Elon Musk, has instructed federal agencies to prepare reorganization plans by March 13, potentially leading to significant layoffs. This directive is part of a larger Republican effort to reduce federal workforce size and cut federal spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has issued a directive for federal agencies to formulate reorganization plans by March 13, as revealed in a recent memo.

This move, reported by Fox News, signals potential mass layoffs as part of a concerted effort to downsize the federal workforce. The initiative aligns with President Trump's broader agenda to streamline government operations and decrease federal expenditures.

Billionaire advisor Elon Musk has been noted as a key figure supporting these reforms, which aim to cut costs and improve efficiency across federal departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

