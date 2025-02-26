Left Menu

Historic Agreement: US and Ukraine Tackle Rare Earth Challenges

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Washington to sign a significant agreement focusing on rare earth minerals, among other matters. The announcement was made during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a forthcoming visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington. The diplomatic engagement aims to finalize a crucial agreement addressing the rare earth minerals sector.

This announcement came during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, emphasizing the importance of the partnership between the two nations.

In addition to rare earth minerals, the leaders are set to discuss a range of other pertinent topics vital to both countries' strategic interests.

