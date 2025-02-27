Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Government Spending Overhaul

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an executive order to streamline federal spending. This directive mandates a review of government contracts and grants to eliminate waste and fraud. The order involves collaboration with the Department of Government Efficiency and aims for transparency and accountability in federal expenditures.

Updated: 27-02-2025 04:28 IST
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled an executive order targeting federal spending overhaul. The White House described the move as part of the Department of Government Efficiency's budget-cutting campaign.

The order mandates all federal agencies to scrutinize their contracts, grants, and loans to minimize waste, fraud, and abuse. Agencies are tasked with collaborating with DOGE staff to identify and eliminate unnecessary expenditures.

Furthermore, the General Services Administration is instructed to devise plans for the disposal of surplus government-owned or leased real estate. Since Trump's new term, the cost-trimming initiative has aggressively permeated federal agencies, with Elon Musk spearheading these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

