Trump's Executive Order Targets Government Spending Overhaul

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled an executive order targeting federal spending overhaul. The White House described the move as part of the Department of Government Efficiency's budget-cutting campaign.

The order mandates all federal agencies to scrutinize their contracts, grants, and loans to minimize waste, fraud, and abuse. Agencies are tasked with collaborating with DOGE staff to identify and eliminate unnecessary expenditures.

Furthermore, the General Services Administration is instructed to devise plans for the disposal of surplus government-owned or leased real estate. Since Trump's new term, the cost-trimming initiative has aggressively permeated federal agencies, with Elon Musk spearheading these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)