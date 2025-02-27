Trump's Executive Order Targets Government Spending Overhaul
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an executive order to streamline federal spending. This directive mandates a review of government contracts and grants to eliminate waste and fraud. The order involves collaboration with the Department of Government Efficiency and aims for transparency and accountability in federal expenditures.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled an executive order targeting federal spending overhaul. The White House described the move as part of the Department of Government Efficiency's budget-cutting campaign.
The order mandates all federal agencies to scrutinize their contracts, grants, and loans to minimize waste, fraud, and abuse. Agencies are tasked with collaborating with DOGE staff to identify and eliminate unnecessary expenditures.
Furthermore, the General Services Administration is instructed to devise plans for the disposal of surplus government-owned or leased real estate. Since Trump's new term, the cost-trimming initiative has aggressively permeated federal agencies, with Elon Musk spearheading these efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Siege: Unraveling State Capture in the US Government
Elon Musk's Bold Move to Protect OpenAI's Non-Profit Integrity
Elon Musk Unveils Grok 3: A New Era in AI Technology
Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid for OpenAI Sparks Accusations and Controversy
Elon Musk's Grok 3 Set to Revolutionize AI Chatbots