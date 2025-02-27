Justice Department Drops Hiring Test Lawsuits in Policy Shift

The U.S. Justice Department has decided to withdraw lawsuits challenging the hiring tests for police officers and firefighters, previously criticized for alleged discrimination.

This action reflects President Donald Trump's broader initiative to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, reversing civil rights measures established during Joe Biden's presidency. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that public safety roles should prioritize skill over DEI quotas.

Though the number of retracted cases remains unspecified, senior Justice Department official Chad Mizelle identified North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, and Indiana as involved locations. Accusations against Durham, NC, highlighted racial disparities in hiring practices. The move is consistent with Trump's recent efforts to curb DEI-focused policies across various sectors.

