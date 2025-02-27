Left Menu

Justice Department Drops Hiring Test Lawsuits in Policy Shift

The U.S. Justice Department announced it is dropping suits against hiring tests for police and firefighters alleged to be discriminatory. This move aligns with Trump's administration initiatives to eliminate DEI policies and challenges previous civil rights actions. Cases affected include those in North Carolina and other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:46 IST
Justice Department Drops Hiring Test Lawsuits in Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has decided to withdraw lawsuits challenging the hiring tests for police officers and firefighters, previously criticized for alleged discrimination.

This action reflects President Donald Trump's broader initiative to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, reversing civil rights measures established during Joe Biden's presidency. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that public safety roles should prioritize skill over DEI quotas.

Though the number of retracted cases remains unspecified, senior Justice Department official Chad Mizelle identified North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, and Indiana as involved locations. Accusations against Durham, NC, highlighted racial disparities in hiring practices. The move is consistent with Trump's recent efforts to curb DEI-focused policies across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025