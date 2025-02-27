Trump Administration Slashes Foreign Aid, Sparks Court Battles

The Trump administration announced significant cuts to foreign aid on Wednesday, reducing over 90% of USAID contracts for a total of USD 60 billion in reductions. This decision is part of a larger initiative to curtail government spending, instigating various court challenges.

Details of the cuts were disclosed in an internal memo and federal court filings, revealing plans to drastically scale back US development support abroad. This shift marks a departure from previous US policies, which viewed foreign aid as a means to stabilize economies and build alliances.

The administration argues these actions trim excess from years of 'institutional drift' and refocus assistance to align with American interests. The initiative faces opposition from nonprofits, contractors, and political figures concerned about international impacts and disruptions to US-funded programs globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)