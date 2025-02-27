Left Menu

China Intensifies Crackdown on Corruption in Key Sectors

China is increasing its focus on corruption involving both political and economic issues. The country aims to punish improper relationships between business figures and politicians, particularly targeting sectors like finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, and tobacco. This was stated by Li Xi, China's anti-graft chief.

In a significant move, China is ramping up its efforts to tackle corruption cases where political and economic factors are entangled. The country is particularly focusing on sectors that are 'power-concentrated, capital-intensive, and resource-rich', according to the latest remarks from China’s anti-graft chief.

Li Xi, the secretary of China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, emphasized the government’s commitment to punishing improper relations between business leaders and political figures. This initiative seeks to address the deep-seated nexus affecting industries such as finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, and tobacco.

The announcement was reported by Xinhua, highlighting China's resolute crackdown on corruption as a priority for national governance. This effort aims to ensure greater accountability and integrity within high-stakes sectors pivotal to the country’s economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

