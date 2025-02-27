Mamata Banerjee Challenges Alleged Voter Fraud in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of conspiring to manipulate electoral rolls by adding fake voters with the assistance of the Election Commission. Banerjee claims this tactic helped the BJP secure wins in past elections in Delhi and Maharashtra.

Speaking at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) conference in Kolkata, Banerjee voiced concerns over the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner, suggesting that the BJP is attempting to control the Commission. She emphasized the need for urgent action to correct voter lists, warning of a potential protest in front of the Election Commission office unless changes are made.

Banerjee instructed TMC leaders to verify voter lists to expose the alleged irregularities, claiming that BJP has been enrolling voters from Haryana and Gujarat to influence elections. She tasked district presidents with completing the verification process within a week, highlighting the urgency of the situation as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)