Political Tensions Surge as Key Shiv Sena Members Defect Amid Controversy

Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray for missing the Maha Kumbh, questioning his commitment to Hinduism. Guardian minister appointments remain unresolved as political tensions rise with ongoing Shiv Sena defections to Shinde's group. Suhas Minchekar is the latest to switch allegiance amidst internal party conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:05 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, condemning his absence from the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage and his reluctance to openly identify as Hindu. Shinde, addressing reporters, emphasized the importance of the pilgrimage in Hindu tradition, while challenging Thackeray's commitment to his own proclaimed faith.

Meanwhile, unresolved issues continue to brew within the Mahayuti alliance as the appointment of guardian ministers remains in limbo. The state's decision to name Girish Mahajan and Aditi Tatkare as ministers for Nashik and Raigad faced opposition from Shiv Sena, further straining the political landscape.

Additionally, internal tensions have been exacerbated by defectors abandoning Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) for Shinde's faction. Former MLA Suhas Minchekar's recent switch is part of a series of high-profile desertions, reflecting broader instability within the party since the Maharashtra assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

