UDF Intensifies Protests Against LDF, Rejects Joint Campaign
The UDF accuses the Left Front government of supporting offshore mining, rejecting a joint protest. They plan an independent protest agenda, including hunger strikes and state-wide demonstrations, emphasizing issues like rising crime and drug abuse. Allegations arise of a CPI(M)-BJP understanding amid local body elections.
- Country:
- India
The United Democratic Front (UDF) is escalating its protests against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, emphatically rejecting their offer for a combined demonstration against central offshore mining policies. UDF convener M M Hassan criticized the LDF for allegedly backing the initiative.
Hassan pointed at the CPI(M)'s openness to BJP participation in its events as evidence of a burgeoning political collaboration. Accusing the LDF of ignoring violent crime and drug abuse, the UDF announced multiple protests, including a one-day hunger strike and various statewide actions.
The UDF aims to pressure the government by focusing on issues like fund cuts for disadvantaged communities and legislative demands regarding wildlife protection. The protests will span from March to April, underscoring their dissatisfaction with current governance, ahead of pivotal local body elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
