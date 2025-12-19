Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Warsaw has been described as detrimental to Russian interests, showcasing the strengthened alliance between Ukraine and Poland.

In a statement on Friday, Polish President Karol Nawrocki affirmed that the visit underscores unyielding cooperation on strategic security matters.

He emphasized that countries filled with democratic values remain united, highlighting that this unity has always been evident in their regional collaboration.

