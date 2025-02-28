Left Menu

Trump's Diplomacy: A Potential Breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine Relations

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the progress of his efforts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump hinted at the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough occurring soon.

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that his diplomatic endeavors to quell the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine are advancing quickly. He conveyed hope for imminent progress.

Speaking at a joint news conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump remarked, "It'll either be fairly soon or not at all," highlighting the urgency and unpredictability of the situation.

The announcement marks a notable moment in international relations, as the world watches closely for any potential resolution to the prolonged tension between the two nations.

