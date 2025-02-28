Starmer and Trump Forge Futuristic Economic Alliance

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled plans to collaborate with U.S. President Donald Trump on a new economic deal centered around advanced technology, including artificial intelligence.

During a joint press conference at the White House, Starmer highlighted the importance of embracing the opportunities offered by these technologies, rather than stifling them with excessive regulation. The British leader expressed his government's commitment to pioneering this futuristic economic partnership.

President Trump echoed this enthusiasm, expressing optimism that a deal could be finalized swiftly, further strengthening the economic ties between the United States and Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)