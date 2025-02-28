Left Menu

FCC Chair Probes Diversity Practices at Major Telecoms

The FCC, led by Chair Brendan Carr, has opened investigations into the diversity practices of major telecommunications companies, including Verizon. Carr is reviewing Verizon's $9.6 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications and scrutinizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs among regulated entities, as part of a broader initiative launched under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission, led by Chair Brendan Carr, is investigating the diversity practices of several major telecommunications companies, with Verizon at the forefront. The probe also includes the company's ongoing attempt to acquire Frontier Communications for $9.6 billion. This decision follows Carr's recent actions against other companies regarding their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Carr has expressed concern over Verizon's commitment to DEI programs, insisting they do not adhere to civil rights protections outlined in the Communications Act. As the FCC evaluates these matters, Verizon has responded by expressing its willingness to cooperate fully with the agency's staff.

These probes form part of a wider campaign initiated after Trump's administration sought to dismantle DEI efforts nationwide. In addition, the FCC is assessing other media companies' operations, including reviewing a CBS News interview with Vice President Kamala Harris for potential rule violations and scrutinizing media mergers seeking FCC approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

