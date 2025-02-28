Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Addresses Postal Service Stability Amid Rumors

In a recent address to postal workers, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy attempted to dispel circulating rumors suggesting President Trump might take unilateral control of the Postal Service.

DeJoy communicated to the 640,000 employees nationwide through a video shared on Thursday, as reported by Reuters, emphasizing that the Postal Service's operations are determined by federal law.

He reassured staff, stating, "Laws can undergo changes, but such decisions require collaboration between the president, Congress, and designated officials." The Postmaster General urged employees to focus on their duties and ignore external speculation and rumors.

