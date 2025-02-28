Left Menu

Trump's Minerals Deal with Ukraine: A New Security Strategy

President Trump pitches a minerals deal with Ukraine as a security measure against Russia, despite British PM Keir Starmer's plea for military support. While accepting an invitation from King Charles for a state visit, Trump dismisses long-term U.S. security guarantees, advocating economic partnerships instead.

In a bold diplomatic move, President Donald Trump announced a minerals deal with Ukraine, asserting it as a critical security measure against Russian aggression. Brushing aside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's appeal for a firm military commitment, Trump emphasized economic partnerships as the new path forward.

The meeting, held at the White House, also included an invitation from King Charles for Trump, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagements. Despite Starmer's insistence on solid U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump prioritized the economic aspects, declaring, "We are a backstop because we'll be over there working."

Tensions linger over U.S.-Russia dialogue aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, with Trump challenging traditional Western alliances by engaging closely with Putin. The Trump administration looks toward leveraging economic deals, like the proposed rare earths agreement with Ukraine, to recover American financial investments in support operations.

