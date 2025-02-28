Trump Comments on Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Controversial Proposals

During a White House press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations, hinting at 'pretty good talks' but providing few details.

The initial six-week phase of the ceasefire is nearing its expiration. Israel has announced the dispatch of negotiators to Cairo in hopes of extending the agreement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized support for a two-state solution amid criticism of Trump's proposed U.S. takeover of Gaza. The conflict, escalated by recent violence from Hamas, has sparked international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)