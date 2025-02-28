Left Menu

Trump Comments on Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Controversial Proposals

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ongoing negotiations regarding the Gaza ceasefire, with the first phase set to expire shortly. Accusations of violations from both Israel and Hamas have emerged. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports a two-state solution, opposing Trump's globally condemned proposal for U.S. control over Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:36 IST
Trump Comments on Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Controversial Proposals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a White House press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations, hinting at 'pretty good talks' but providing few details.

The initial six-week phase of the ceasefire is nearing its expiration. Israel has announced the dispatch of negotiators to Cairo in hopes of extending the agreement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized support for a two-state solution amid criticism of Trump's proposed U.S. takeover of Gaza. The conflict, escalated by recent violence from Hamas, has sparked international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025