Restoring Diplomatic Balance: A New Hope for U.S.-Russia Ties

In an attempt to mend diplomatic fractures, Russian and U.S. officials engaged in extensive discussions in Turkey on Thursday, aiming to restore their embassies' regular operations. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about the initial engagement with Donald Trump's new administration, kindling hopes for improved bilateral relations.

While the discussions centered strictly on diplomats' conditions, they served as a critical measure of both nations' readiness to recalibrate broader relations. Trump's outreach to Moscow has raised alarms among European allies and Kyiv, who fear being sidelined in favor of a quick resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The six-hour talks, which concluded without press statements, addressed key administrative issues like staffing and visas, but notably avoided political and security subjects, including Ukraine. The State Department described the talks as constructive, signaling potential future engagement to rebuild trust and explore joint ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)