China's Economic Strategy: Tackling Risks and Boosting Demand

China has announced its intention to effectively manage risks and external shocks impacting key areas of its economy, as reported by state media. The statement follows a recent meeting of the Politburo, which underscored the importance of a more proactive macroeconomic policy to sustain growth.

As Asia's largest economy, China plans to expand domestic demand, a strategy that the Politburo believes is essential for maintaining economic stability amidst global uncertainties. The initiative reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening its economic resilience.

The Politburo's meeting also included discussions on an upcoming government work report, set to be released during the annual parliamentary meeting in March. This report is expected to outline further measures and strategies for economic development.

