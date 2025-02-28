Left Menu

China's Economic Strategy: Tackling Risks and Boosting Demand

China aims to manage risks and external shocks in its economy by adopting a proactive macro policy and boosting domestic demand. This directive was reported by state media following a Politburo meeting, which also reviewed a government work report set to be published in March.

China has announced its intention to effectively manage risks and external shocks impacting key areas of its economy, as reported by state media. The statement follows a recent meeting of the Politburo, which underscored the importance of a more proactive macroeconomic policy to sustain growth.

As Asia's largest economy, China plans to expand domestic demand, a strategy that the Politburo believes is essential for maintaining economic stability amidst global uncertainties. The initiative reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening its economic resilience.

The Politburo's meeting also included discussions on an upcoming government work report, set to be released during the annual parliamentary meeting in March. This report is expected to outline further measures and strategies for economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

