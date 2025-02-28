Maharashtra's Political and Justice Frontlines: Shinde vs. Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a verbal attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Shinde took a dip at the Maha Kumbh, a move he claims was to seek spiritual fulfillment and counter accusations of betrayal from Thackeray.

Additionally, Shinde addressed the recent rape incident at Pune's Swargate bus station, vowing to enforce the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. This tragedy, he stated, underscores the government's commitment to zero tolerance for crimes against women, a stance echoed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Amidst political jabs, Shinde stands firm on his promise to prioritize women's safety, vowing harsh repercussions for offenders. As Uddhav Thackeray prepares to tour Maharashtra from Thane, Shinde asserts the loyalty of the region's Shiv Sena representatives and predicts electoral triumph over opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)