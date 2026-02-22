Power Play: Karnataka's Fiery Caste Politics Showdown

Tensions soared in Karnataka on Sunday as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy sparred over longstanding issues of caste politics and influence. The heated exchange saw Siddaramaiah dismiss Kumaraswamy's allegations of caste manipulation to secure political power, instead accusing the JD(S) of family-centric politics.

Siddaramaiah argued that the Congress party has been pivotal in advancing Vokkaliga leaders, a statement countered by Kumaraswamy's insistence that the Congress's role was overstated. He accused Siddaramaiah of benefiting from social justice initiatives led by Deve Gowda, pointing out the irony in Siddaramaiah's current stance.

In response, Kumaraswamy's retort was sharp and personal. He defended his father's legacy, asserting that Siddaramaiah's rise in politics was due to opportunities provided by the JD(S). The dialogue underscores the deep-rooted dynamics of Karnataka's caste-influenced political landscape, with both leaders making strong assertions about their respective parties' roles in state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)