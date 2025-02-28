Left Menu

Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over UK Foreign Aid Cuts

British international development minister Anneliese Dodds resigned, opposing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to slash the foreign aid budget in favor of increasing defense spending. The move has drawn criticism from humanitarian charities concerned about its impact on UK influence and support for countries like Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:56 IST
Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over UK Foreign Aid Cuts

Anneliese Dodds, the British international development minister, stepped down on Friday. Her resignation came in response to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's controversial decision to cut the foreign aid budget to boost defense spending. The aid reduction has faced severe backlash from humanitarian organizations.

Starmer, aiming to signal strength to U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that the annual defense budget would be increased. This change, however, comes at the cost of the overseas development budget, which will drop from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP. Charities are worried about the detrimental effects on the UK's global influence and the essential support they provide.

In her resignation letter, Dodds expressed concern that the cuts will harm vital projects in areas like Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, ultimately damaging the UK's international reputation. The British foreign office, responsible for overseeing development aid, has yet to release a statement on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025