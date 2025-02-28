Controversies Surrounding Trump's Domestic Policies Spark Widespread Reactions

Officials from the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency have been ordered to testify about alleged intrusions into federal agency systems. This decision is part of a lawsuit brought by government employee unions seeking transparency and accountability.

Additionally, U.S. remote federal employees face an ultimatum to relocate to Washington, sparking criticism from governance experts who view it as a tactic to force resignations. Meanwhile, mass firings at federal agencies have been halted by a California judge, who ruled the Office of Personnel Management exceeded its authority.

Elsewhere, a severe measles outbreak in Texas has tested Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's vaccine skepticism. Protests against governance policies extend to actions targeting foreign students and impacts on education diversity initiatives. Significant resistance also emerges against military personnel changes and Iowa's controversial bill affecting transgender rights.

