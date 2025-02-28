Minister Dodds Resigns Over Controversial Aid Budget Cuts

In a surprising turn of events, British International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds resigned on Friday after Prime Minister Keir Starmer slashed the foreign aid budget to bolster defense spending. Dodds' departure came shortly after Starmer's high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where they discussed a new trade deal and European security.

The adjustment in the budget, aimed at strengthening Britain's defense capabilities, has been met with backlash from humanitarian organizations. They argue the reduction from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP in aid funding could severely impact Britain's influence on the global stage and harm countless individuals reliant on this assistance.

In her resignation letter, Dodds expressed disappointment over the decision's potential repercussions on development priorities, including in conflict zones like Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. Although Dodds acknowledged the necessity of increased defense funding, she lamented the decision's negative portrayal as an alignment with recent U.S. foreign aid cuts.

