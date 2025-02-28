Trump's Executive Order: English as Official U.S. Language
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order establishing English as the official U.S. language, marking a historic first for the nation. The move aligns with his stance on immigration and could overturn previous federal language assistance requirements. The decision has sparked controversy, particularly in states like Texas.
President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, a groundbreaking move for the country. This decision, confirmed by a White House official, aligns with Trump's broader immigration stance and overturns previous federal requirements for language assistance.
The United States has historically not had an official language, though 32 states have already adopted English in this capacity. Trump's order would undo Democratic President Bill Clinton's mandate for federal agencies to provide language support to non-English speakers. Notably, the order underscores Trump's emphasis on English in public life, a focal point of his campaigns.
This development, however, is not without controversy, particularly in states with significant non-English speaking populations, such as Texas. The executive order reignites debates around language use in public, a sensitive subject for many Mexican-American communities with painful past experiences related to language policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
