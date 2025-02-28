Under the Lens: Ceasefire Negotiations and Alleged Ties in the Middle East

Ceasefire negotiations in Gaza are progressing, albeit with complexity. Talks in Cairo involve Israeli and Hamas officials discussing the second phase, focusing on hostages and troop withdrawal. An Israeli official confirmed the temporary return of the delegation but assured that discussions will continue over the weekend.

As Palestinians in Gaza ready for Ramadan amidst war-torn surroundings, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces an investigation into possible connections between his advisers and the Qatari government. Suspicions arise from reports of former aides possibly working to enhance Qatar's international image.

Amidst Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial, the investigation into his advisers adds a new layer of political intrigue, with accusations of fabricating cases as legal challenges against the Prime Minister unfold.

