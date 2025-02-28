Delhi's New Era: Rekha Gupta's Promise to Transform the Capital

In a bold declaration, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured constituents that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fulfill all pledges made during their election campaign, despite alleged financial mismanagement by the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership. Gupta, addressing the Assembly, called out the AAP as a 'dharna party' for its continuous protests.

Gupta accused the previous administration of lacking accountability, particularly highlighting the presentation of a second CAG report which criticized public health infrastructure under Arvind Kejriwal's rule. She vowed that the new government would realize its Sankalp Patra goals despite encountering empty coffers.

Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh echoed these sentiments, promising progress that extends beyond advertisements and into visible development. Singh prioritized investigating scams under Kejriwal and addressing illegal immigrant issues, while committing to improve essential services for slum areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)