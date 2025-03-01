Global Reactions Erupt Over Tense Trump-Zelenskiy Meeting at White House

The recent White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked intense global reactions, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy. Leaders worldwide expressed concern over the meeting's outcome, emphasizing the necessity of a unified stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Trump accused Zelenskiy of gambling with World War III, a statement that drew criticism from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the importance of supporting Ukraine, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez assured solidarity. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere criticized Trump's stance, emphasizing Ukraine's need for continued U.S. support.

Despite the tensions, European leaders remained committed to aiding Ukraine in its struggle for freedom. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna highlighted Russia's role in the conflict, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reaffirmed support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, reactions from Russian and Italian officials underscored stark differences in perspective, with calls for peace and cessation of military aid.

