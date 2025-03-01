Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama: EU Backs Zelenskiy After Oval Office Clash

European Commission President von der Leyen expressed her support for Ukraine's President Zelenskiy after his heated exchange with U.S. President Trump. Von der Leyen praised Zelenskiy's courage and affirmed the EU's solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing continued collaboration towards achieving peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:52 IST
Diplomatic Drama: EU Backs Zelenskiy After Oval Office Clash
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union has publicly thrown its weight behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following a tense altercation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The confrontation, which reportedly escalated into a shouting match, has further strained the relationships among world leaders.

In a message posted on social media platform X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lauded Zelenskiy's composure and determination, stating, "Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people." Her statement emphasized the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst its ongoing challenges.

Von der Leyen's message underscored the EU's unwavering support for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, urging Zelenskiy to remain strong and fearless in the face of adversity. This call for unity highlights the enduring international concern over Ukraine's geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025