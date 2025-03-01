Diplomatic Drama: EU Backs Zelenskiy After Oval Office Clash

The European Union has publicly thrown its weight behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following a tense altercation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The confrontation, which reportedly escalated into a shouting match, has further strained the relationships among world leaders.

In a message posted on social media platform X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lauded Zelenskiy's composure and determination, stating, "Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people." Her statement emphasized the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst its ongoing challenges.

Von der Leyen's message underscored the EU's unwavering support for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, urging Zelenskiy to remain strong and fearless in the face of adversity. This call for unity highlights the enduring international concern over Ukraine's geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)