Zelenskiy and Trump's White House Showdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump had a contentious meeting at the White House, sparking international reactions. European leaders reinforced their support for Ukraine, highlighting the need for a just peace. The discord raised concerns over U.S. commitment to Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Updated: 01-03-2025 02:55 IST
At the White House on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump had a confrontation that ended unfavorably, sending shockwaves internationally as leaders reacted to the tense encounter.

European heads of state, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, reiterated their backing for Ukraine, citing Russia as the aggressor, and underscored the need for a sustainable and just peace.

The fallout from the meeting raised questions about the U.S.'s ongoing support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression, as leaders like the former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere expressed concerns over the serious implications of the Oval Office exchange.

