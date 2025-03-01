Diplomatic Tensions: Zelenskyy's Heated White House Encounter
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US President Trump had a tense meeting at the White House, resulting in Zelenskyy leaving without signing a minerals agreement. Trump accused Zelenskyy of risking World War III. The volatile exchange led to a cancelled press conference and raised questions about continued diplomatic relations.
In a dramatic showdown at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy abruptly left a meeting with US President Donald Trump, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two allies.
The meeting turned contentious when Trump accused Zelenskyy of risking World War III by his actions, insisting that a minerals agreement with the US was essential for continued American support.
The encounter ended with a cancelled press conference, as Zelenskyy's abrupt departure underscored the strained relations amid ongoing geopolitical factors, drawing a statement of pride from US Senator Lindsey Graham related to American diplomatic stance.
