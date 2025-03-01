Canada's Support: A Pledge to Ukraine Amid International Tensions

In a display of diplomatic solidarity, Canada's top diplomat emphasized the nation's steadfast support for Ukraine following a notable meeting at the White House where friction emerged between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly engaged in dialogue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, highlighting Canada's dedication to bolstering Ukraine's security and sovereignty.

Joly reaffirmed Canada's promise to assist Ukraine in maintaining its resilience against external pressures, underscoring a long-standing commitment to the Eastern European nation amid international geopolitical dynamics.

