Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

In a tense White House encounter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump spiraled into contention over strategies against the Russian threat, leaving bilateral relations strained.

The much-anticipated dialogue aimed at solidifying U.S.-Ukraine ties through a minerals deal remained unsigned, as Trump's stance on diplomacy with Russia clashed with Zelenskiy's insistence against compromise.

European leaders rallied behind Zelenskiy, underscoring the critical nature of U.S. support amidst Ukraine's continued reliance on military assistance. The meeting highlighted the geopolitical complexities and differing strategies toward achieving peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)