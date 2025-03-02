Diplomatic Tango: Zelenskiy's Global Talks Amid U.S. Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London following a tense meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussions focused on securing support for Ukraine against Russia and involved key European leaders like Emmanuel Macron. The diplomatic efforts come amid strained U.S.-Ukraine relations.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy a warm welcome in London on Saturday, following Zelenskiy's contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. During their meeting at Downing Street, Starmer expressed unwavering UK support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged calm following the White House clash, engaged with both Trump and Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy is set to attend a European summit in London to discuss peace plans and strategies to end the war in Ukraine along with European leaders.
The discussions come amid a backdrop of political strife between the United States and Ukraine, as senior Russian officials celebrated what they saw as Zelenskiy's fall from grace at the White House. Ukraine's strategic talks in Europe highlight its efforts to fortify international support despite current U.S. challenges.
